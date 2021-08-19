New affordable housing community breaks ground in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A brand-new affordable housing community called “The Commons” is breaking ground on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Colorado Springs, Colo at 10:00 a.m.

Colorado Springs-based Homeward Pikes Peak, Denver-based affordable housing non-profit Rocky Mountain Communities, Bryan Construction, Dominium and BeauxSimone, Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, and others have assisted in the community’s creation.

“The Commons” will be built in two phases with up to 120 rental units. The first phase will start with 50 units of permanent supportive housing. Apartments will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units to address the needs of individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness. Twenty percent of the units will be reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The building has been designed from trauma-informed care which will help residents and their safety needs while also improving lines of sight for staff to ensure the residents’, staff and visitors’ safety. Behavioral health support will also be offered on location.

“We are thrilled to bring this new housing available to families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Beth Roalstad, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak. “The Commons will become an integral part of our community’s response to the lack of affordable housing.”

“The timing of this project could not be more ideal as we continue to see the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on so many people in our communities. Our goal with The Commons, as with our eight other properties, is to support residents so they can live fuller, more successful lives,” said Dontae Latson, chief executive officer at Rocky Mountain Communities.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, local officials and various members of local organizations supporting the project will be at the ceremony.