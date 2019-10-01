New 4-day mountain bike challenge coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A brand-new multi-day mountain bike challenge was announced Tuesday.

The Pikes Peak APEX will be presented by RockShox that will be held on the slopes of Pikes Peak. The event will be held September 24-27, 2020.

The Pikes Peak APEX is four days of riding in Olympic City USA including in-town parks and back country stages on the slopes of Pikes Peak.

The format is a Gran Fondo-style start with plenty of aid station support for all cyclists on the mountain and a $50,000 prize purse to be split between the top men and women finishers.

Day one will be a short prologue stage and the final three days will be between 35 and 50-mile days featuring routes through dirt roads, jeep trails and alpine single-track that is essential Pikes Peak.

All stages start close to downtown Colorado Springs and the terrain will be challenging, but not overly technical.

“I want to thank the City of Colorado Springs and RockShox for helping make this incredible event a reality,” Executive Director of The Pikes Peak APEX, Micah Rice said.“With the trail system here in the Pikes Peak region, Colorado Springs deserves to be an internationally recognized endurance sports destination.”

RockShox is a recognizable brands in cycling and an industry innovator who introduced suspension and reshaped mountain biking for the entire world. As the presenting sponsor of The APEX, their headquarters in Colorado Springs will provide rider technical support and a giveback to local trail maintenance after the event.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to host such an exciting event right here in Colorado Springs on our world-class trails,” RockShox Brand Manager Mallory Burda said. “We consider ourselves pretty lucky having the mountains right outside our office doors, so this will be a ton of fun to invite the greater cycling community together for a weekend of racing, cheering, as well as giving back to our local trail organizations.”

Find more information and details at www.pikespeakapex.com.