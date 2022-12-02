(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Courtesy: Family provided photo of Sergio Garduno-Ramirez to Colorado Springs Police Department

On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According to CSPD, when officers arrived they found Garduno-Ramirez who was severely bleeding and unresponsive. Officers provided medical aid and transported Garduno-Ramirez to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Garduno-Ramirez’s death is being investigated as a Homicide by CSPD, the 50th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD said, by this time last year CSPD had investigated 40 homicides.

This is an active investigation, if you have any information or are a witness to this Homicide, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.