(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) shared the story of Pajamas, a dog who was a nervous wreck until she found some dog friends.

According to HSPPR, Pajamas was a nervous wreck when she first arrived at the shelter. She would tremble in fear in her kennel and refuse to leave her bed. If HSPPR tried to walk her, she would refuse to move from the floor.

HSPPR said Pajamas was terrified and they needed to help her feel safe. For days her behavior remained the same, she was scared of people so HSPPR wanted to see how she would react around another dog.

When its behavior team brought a friendly pup outside of her kennel, Pajamas relaxed. The behavior team noticed a genuine interest in other dogs as they would get her up from her bed. The team introduced Pajamas to her first dog friend and her behavior according to HSPPR was incredible. Her tail started wagging and she began playing with the other dog.

HSPPR said Pajamas just needed a friend.

From that moment on, HSPPR started pairing her with other friendly and confident dogs. She would follow them around, watching and learning. HSPPR noted that Pajamas would start opening up to them, accepting treats and pets, and giving them kisses. Pajamas was no longer cowering in the corner of her kennel but cuddling with her dog friends.

HSPPR said Pajamas was a unique dog and would need a special home to meet her needs. Pajamas was transferred to a breed-specific rescue that would be dedicated to helping her find that perfect family, hopefully, one with another dog.

“Thank you to everyone who worked with Pajamas at HSPPR, and a special thanks to our rescue partner who accepted Pajamas with open arms!” said HSPPR.