COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop will provide free haircuts for school children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The barbershop is located on 6130 Barnes Rd. Along with free haircuts, a carnival-style environment with food trucks, games and more will be set up in the parking lot outside the salon.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Bray. “My wife and I have three kids. We know how expensive it is to get everyone ready to go back to school and we want to take off a little financial pressure for parents.”

Gerald Bray, owner of Neon’s, says his team is expecting about 300 kids plus parents to be lined up outside the shop Sunday morning.

“We also know a great haircut gives kids confidence!” Bray stated.

This is the third year Neons has given free haircuts. The Neon’s team hopes to beat their all-time high of 250 cuts prior to the covid pandemic.

For more information, call Neons at (719) 434-1179.