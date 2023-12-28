(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is continuing to search for a 35-year-old woman accused of killing two of her children in Colorado Springs last week — at a condo complex in the Stetson Hills area.

“This has always been a very quiet neighborhood,” said Daniel Lane, who has lived in the complex for about five years. “You know, nothing really happens here.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, just after midnight, CSPD received a call for a burglary in a home on Palomino Ranch Point.

“When the news broke that… it was a suspected burglary, I was very scared,” said Allison Waltman, who had lived in the neighborhood for several years. “I thought I lived in a safe area and now I don’t feel so safe anymore.”

Officers arrived and found an 11-year-old girl and a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, who were both injured. Two other children, a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, were both found dead.

Singler and the other girl were treated on scene and then taken to hospitals for their injuries.

It is unclear if Singler was ever in custody, but she is now wanted by police.

“They took her to the hospital and then they released her and now they’re looking for her? What? What happened there?” Lane said.

Police later learned the burglary was unfounded, and then this past Tuesday, Dec. 26, they got a warrant for Singler’s arrest.

“Who can do something that horrific and not even face what you’ve done?” Waltman said.

Neighbors said Singler moved into the condo with a relative more than six months ago.

“She’s the daughter that lives in the house or lived in the house,” Lane said. “Her van was over there. It’s gone. No idea. She came and disappeared… Also, the grandmother who actually owns the condo and lived there as well — she’s nowhere to be seen.”

The situation was made even more real, as they remembered the kids playing in the open area just outside their condo.

“There was literally a snowman right there that they built,” Lane said. “I don’t know, a week ago. It just finally melted.” He added, “They were out here every day playing.”

Now, the neighbors say they are just hoping Singler is caught.

“You’ve done something so horrible and just so malicious. How could you even stand to bare yourself and just live a normal life without admitting to something, wanting to, you know, have some kind of remorse for your actions?” Waltman asked.

Singler is wanted on multiple charges including First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Child Abuse, and Assault.

A $10 million bond has been set for Singler.

She was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 23, and her whereabouts are currently unknown. If you see her or know where she is you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.