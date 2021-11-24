Need help to set the mood for Thanksgiving dinner? Look no further

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Dining table filled with Thanksgiving food (Credit: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Looking for the perfect tunes to set the mood for everyone to “gobble till they wobble”? FOX21 News has a playlist for you. From oldies but goodies to modern faves, there’s something for everyone here.

Happy Turkey Day! Playlist

All That Meat, and No Potatoes by Louis Armstrong

Thanksgiving Theme by Vince Guaraldi Trio

Gravy (For My Mashed Potatoes) by Dee Dee Sharp

Let’s Turkey Trot by Little Eva

Home by Phillip Phillips

I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For by Bing Crosby

Everybody Eats When They Come to My House by Cab Calloway

Ho Hey by The Lumineers

Harvest Moon by Neil Young

Washing Dishes by Jack Johnson

Come, Ye Thankful People, Come by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Simple Gifts by Yo-Yo Ma

We Gather Together by Paul McCandless

Ashokan Farewell by FolkAlleydotCom

Hoedown by Aaron Copeland

Shuckin’ the Corn by Flatt & Scruggs

Thanksgiving by Jim Brickman

Stuffy Turkey by Thelonious Monk

Sweet Potato Pie by Ray Charles ft. James Taylor

Mashed Potato Time by Dee Dee Sharp

My Sweet Potato by Booker T & The MG’s

I Want to Thank You by Otis Redding

Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie by Jay & the Techniques

Pass the Peas by The JB’s

Nothing Short of Thankful by The Avett Brothers

Home Cookin’ by Jr. Walker & the All Stars

Thank You For Being a Friend by Andrew Gold

Maximum Consumption by The Kinks

Homeward Bound by Simon & Garfunkel

Mashed Potato Love by Chubby Checker

Cheesecake by Louis Armstrong

Charlie’s Blues (Alternate) by Vince Guaraldi Trio

Shoo Fly Pie & Apple Pan Dowdy by Dina Shore

Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald

Yams by Jackie McLean

Home by Michael Bublé

The Thanksgiving Song by Ben Rector

Back Home by Andy Grammar

Ordinary People by John Legend

Thanksgiving Waltz by Molly Mason

Shine on Harvest Moon by Leon Redbone

Without You by Luke Combs

Got What I Got by Jason Aldean

Happy Does by Kenny Chesney

Family Is Family by Kacey Musgraves

The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert

Family Gathering by Shari Rowe

Small Town USA by Justin Moore

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 