Need help to set the mood for Thanksgiving dinner? Look no further

COLORADO SPRINGS – Looking for the perfect tunes to set the mood for everyone to “gobble till they wobble”? FOX21 News has a playlist for you. From oldies but goodies to modern faves, there’s something for everyone here.
Happy Turkey Day! Playlist
All That Meat, and No Potatoes by Louis Armstrong
Thanksgiving Theme by Vince Guaraldi Trio
Gravy (For My Mashed Potatoes) by Dee Dee Sharp
Let’s Turkey Trot by Little Eva
I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For by Bing Crosby
Everybody Eats When They Come to My House by Cab Calloway
Washing Dishes by Jack Johnson
Come, Ye Thankful People, Come by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
We Gather Together by Paul McCandless
Ashokan Farewell by FolkAlleydotCom
Shuckin’ the Corn by Flatt & Scruggs
Stuffy Turkey by Thelonious Monk
Sweet Potato Pie by Ray Charles ft. James Taylor
Mashed Potato Time by Dee Dee Sharp
My Sweet Potato by Booker T & The MG’s
I Want to Thank You by Otis Redding
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie by Jay & the Techniques
Nothing Short of Thankful by The Avett Brothers
Home Cookin’ by Jr. Walker & the All Stars
Thank You For Being a Friend by Andrew Gold
Maximum Consumption by The Kinks
Homeward Bound by Simon & Garfunkel
Mashed Potato Love by Chubby Checker
Charlie’s Blues (Alternate) by Vince Guaraldi Trio
Shoo Fly Pie & Apple Pan Dowdy by Dina Shore
Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald
The Thanksgiving Song by Ben Rector
Ordinary People by John Legend
Thanksgiving Waltz by Molly Mason
Shine on Harvest Moon by Leon Redbone
Got What I Got by Jason Aldean
Family Is Family by Kacey Musgraves
The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert
Family Gathering by Shari Rowe
Small Town USA by Justin Moore