Need a booster? Get one at the Denver airport

DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers passing through Denver International Airport can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot during January and February.
In a partnership with Safeway/Albertsons, the airport will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, whether for a first or second dose or for a booster. Booster shots are available for anyone age 12 and older, although anyone age 12-17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine only.
Booster shots at DIA are available by appointment on the following dates and times:
- Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 26: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 31: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Feb. 15: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments will be on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center on the far northwest side of the airport plaza.