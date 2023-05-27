PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Just two days after setting a program record in the 4×100 relay, the UCCS Mountain Lions did even better in the finals Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The UCCS quartet of Mason Pastorello, Justice Mendoza, Kymani Sterling and Brian Mosley Jr. finished one-hundredth of a second behind Academy of Art for a top-three finish.

“Honestly, a good day would’ve been placing in the top eight,” Mosley Jr. said. “We weren’t even supposed to make it to finals. We were counted out as an underdog story, 14th coming into nationals. Just placing 8th would’ve been a dream of mine, but I was excited for us to get 4th.”

Elsewhere, Palmer High School graduate Awet Beraki’s first-place finish helped Adams State to a third-place finish. Beraki earned a time of 14:13.69 in the 5,000-meter run two days after finishing second in the 10,000-meter competition.

CSU Pueblo (24 pts) and UCCS (19 pts) finished in 13th and 17th place, respectively. Notable individual results from Saturday are below.

EVENTATHLETE(S)SCHOOLPLACERESULT
Women’s Shot PutKatherine HigginsCSU Pueblo2nd15.66m
Men’s Shot PutNathaniel MillerCSU Pueblo2nd18.89m
Men’s Shot PutJustin JenksCSU Pueblo4th18.28m
Women’s 1500mKate HedlundUCCS7th4:39.46
Men’s 1500mJagger ZlotoffUCCS7th3:54.86
Men’s 1500mEvan GraffUCCS11th3:56.75
Women’s 100m hurdlesMissy MoreniUCCS7th13.6
Women’s 800mHelen BraybrookCSU Pueblo2nd2:07.72
Men’s 800mReece Sharman-NewellCSU Pueblo2nd1:47.21
Men’s 800mKaleb TiptonCSU Pueblo6th1:48.54
Men’s 200mJustice MendozaUCCS6th20.63
Women’s 5000mAnna FauskeUCCS19th17:35.56