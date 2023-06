A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A crash at I-25 and Highway 24 has caused the closure of the northbound on-ramp, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD tweeted the news around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

It is unknown when the ramp will be reopened.