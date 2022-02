EL PASO COUNTY — Northbound I-25 is blocked off between Exit 132 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) and Exit 135 (South Academy Boulevard) due to a crash as of 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/kyZWBArb2I — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 9, 2022

Crews will work to clear the roadway. CDOT is warning drivers to expect delays in the meantime.