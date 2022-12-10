(COLORADO SPRINGS) — StoneCreek of Flying Horse, a Colorado Springs senior living community, is getting festive with a naughty and nice soirée on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Guests can waltz, swing, and trot to the big band orchestra on the nice side of the party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The nice side will have a 17-piece orchestra with a vocalist providing live entertainment. They will be performing swing, waltz tunes, pop, and Christmas tunes.

If guests are feeling more on the naughty side, they can join a casino game to test their luck. Poker chips will be provided and all winnings can be cashed in for raffle tickets.

More information about the senior living community can be found by visiting their website.