Nature’s Educators, Colorado Healing Acres to host fundraiser Oct. 2

FLORENCE, Colo. – Nature’s Educators and Colorado Healing Acres are co-hosting the Birds of Prey Soiree – Feathers of Fury Fundraiser at Colorado Healing Acres this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 2nd from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

This event is for individuals 21 years old or older, and admission is free although donations are welcome, as it is a fundraiser.

There will be live raptors, a silent auction, gift shop, photo booth, refreshments, and live musical performances by Tiffany Christopher & KaiKo as well as 6 Bucks & a Flight.

There will also be food from food trucks, Florence Brewing Company beer and wine from Talon Winery available for purchase.

Here is the following schedule of events for the day:
KaiKo – 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Tiffany Christopher – 6:15 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.
6 Bucks & a Flight – 7:45 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Nature’s Educators is a 501c3 non-profit educational wildlife program whose mission is to protect and care for wildlife through educational, community connections. To learn more about Nature’s Educators, click here.

