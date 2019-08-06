Young boy finds friend in sanitation worker along route

JENKS, Okla. (WNCN) — A sanitation worker in Oklahoma and a young boy have formed a friendship that’s gone viral.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Jenks, Aaron Mitchell regularly sees the same young boy along his work route. The post doesn’t name the child, but says he waits to greet Mitchell and other American Waste Control employees “whether [it’s] 30 degrees or 100 degrees” outside, even bringing water and snacks.

City officials say Mitchell repaid the boy’s kindness with a new toy recycling truck, reminiscent of the equipment Mitchell works with.

“Thank you, Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean,” officials said in the Facebook post.