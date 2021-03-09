Wyoming governor lifting restrictions and mask mandate later this month

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Wyoming will be the latest state to roll back restrictions on businesses, and even remove a mask mandate, as COVID-19 cases dwindle and vaccine distribution ramps up.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday the state will allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16. The state’s mask requirement will also be repealed at that date.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

Face covering measures will stay in K-12 schools as a safety precaution. Wyoming is one of the few states that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year, according to Gordon.

Wyoming has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and remains one of the best states in the country for vaccination rate, administering at least one dose of the COVID vaccine to more than 19% of its residents.