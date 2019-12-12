Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond

Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies used their rodeo skills to help save a deer that fell through ice.

Sublette County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a deer in a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel. The ice was too thin to walk on, so Deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore.

The deer was left to warm up on a driveway and was gone a few hours later.

A sergeant said deputies carry lassos to herd cows that block roadways in the county.