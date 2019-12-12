1  of  2
Live Now
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote Watch FOX21 Morning News

Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies used their rodeo skills to help save a deer that fell through ice.

Sublette County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a deer in a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel. The ice was too thin to walk on, so Deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore.

The deer was left to warm up on a driveway and was gone a few hours later.

A sergeant said deputies carry lassos to herd cows that block roadways in the county.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories