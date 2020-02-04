1  of  60
Woman calls 911 with toes after hands crushed changing tire

National
This photo provided by Colleton County Fire Rescue shows a member of the Colleton County, N.C., Fire-Rescue uses a tool to lift a woman’s car Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The woman called 911 with her toes after her hands were crushed while changing a flat tire. (Colleton County Fire Rescue via AP)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) —A womanwhose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate in South Carolina managed to call for help using her toes.

The unnamed woman, 54, got a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of I-95 Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a news release.

A jack holding up the car slipped while the woman was putting on the spare tire, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender, the release said.

Over the next 35 minutes, officials said the woman was able to slide off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone and call 911. Fire-rescue crews were nearby clearing the scene of another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes, the release stated.

The woman suffered severe injuries to both hands and all of her fingers, fire-rescue crews said. She was treated for her injuries and given pain medication before being transported to a hospital.

The woman’s current condition wasn’t known.

