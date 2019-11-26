Live Now
Wisconsin mom pumps breast milk for 63 days after newborn son dies, donates it to NICU

by: Tribune Media Wire

NEILLSVILLE, Wisconsin–  A grieving mother is hoping to help other babies in need after suffering her own loss.

According to FOX News, Sierra Strangfeld’s baby, whom she named Samuel, lived three hours outside the womb.

At 25 weeks, he was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, a condition that causes severe developmental delays.

Strangfeld said she was devastated, but she wanted to make sure she honored Samuel’s short life.

She decided to pump her breast milk for 63 days and then donated it to a NICU milk bank on what was supposed to be his due date.

“I couldn’t save Samuel’s life, but maybe I could save another baby’s life,” Strangfeld wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

She went on to explain how hard it was to do, especially since it wasn’t for her own son.

“There were times I was angry because why did my milk have to come in when I had no baby to feed? Why was I waking up in the middle of the night for this? The other part of me felt it was the only thing connecting me to Samuel here on Earthside. I sure hope he’s proud of me!” she wrote.

Thousands have shared and commented on the post praising her for being so strong during such a difficult time.

She replied back thanking everyone for their support and hopes Samuel’s story raises awareness about Trisomy 18.

