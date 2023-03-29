Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date of Biden’s proclamation.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday at all public buildings, grounds and military installations.

The White House issued the proclamation Monday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Three children and three adults were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a transgender shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said.

The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9.

Police officers also killed the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of the school.

Police said Hale had two “assault-style” weapons and a pistol when Hale shot through the front door to enter the building. Police said Tuesday that Hale had legally purchased seven firearms from five different stores in the Nashville area.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.