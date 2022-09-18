(NEXSTAR) – When someone hands you a Double-Double, Animal Style fries and a milkshake at In-N-Out, your eyes probably don’t go straight to the paper packaging.

Distracted by the cheesy fries or juicy burger, you may have missed that there’s a Bible verse printed on just about everything you touch. Not just one verse is referenced, either. There’s a different one on your cup, burger wrapper and fry tray.

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, told the Christian Post in a 2019 interview the practice of printing Bible verses on the company’s packaging started with the generation of ownership above her.

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” Snyder said. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand.”

Since taking over, she’s added references to Bible verses to more items, including the fry boat, coffee cups and hot cocoa cups, she said.

On the soda cups you’ll find John 3:16 – the same verse you’ll see printed on the bottom of every Forever 21 bag – which reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

But there’s a different one on In-N-Out’s milkshake cups, Proverbs 3:5, which says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.”

If you order a burger or cheeseburger, you’ll get one verse (Revelation 3:20), but if you get a Double-Double you’ll get another (Nahum 1:7).

The first reads, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

The second reads, “The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in him.”

Snyder says she added Proverbs 24:16 to the fry tray (“For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes”) and John 13:34 to the cocoa cups (“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another”).

No word on if Snyder hopes to add more Bible references to her company’s products. It seems like the napkins are still unclaimed.