MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night, and Memphis police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Kelly was arrested at 9:20 p.m., and city leaders held a press conference just after midnight. The final tally from the incident was four dead and three injured.

Kelly was taken into custody after a chase from Mississippi back into Memphis. Shelby County court records revealed authorities filed a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly on Wednesday during a search for him in the city.

On social media — where Kelly is accused of livestreaming one of the killings — he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho. In a Facebook Live video seen by a WREG staff member, a suspect who appeared to be Kelly was seen getting out of a car, walking into an AutoZone and firing shots. The video was later removed from the platform.

In 2020 at age 17, Kelly faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly was released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

Kelly wrote in social media posts during the rampage that he wouldn’t return to jail.

Police later listed a detailed timeline of the shootings: