Weinstein: Sex assault charges have made me ‘forgotten man’

1  of  96
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving All Pueblo Catholic Charities offices Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Conservatory Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Early Connections Learning Centers Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo County Government Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Radiant Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Weinstein: Sex assault charges have made me ‘forgotten man’

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves court following a bail hearing in New York. A lawyer for the Weinstein companies said Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, that 98 percent of creditors are joining a tentative settlement that includes $25 million for over two dozen actresses and former Weinstein employees who claim they were sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein defended himself as a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry in the wake of scores of sexual misconduct allegations that launched the #MeToo movement.

“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,’’ Weinstein said in the interview. “My work has been forgotten.’’

Weinstein spoke out days after a tentative $25 million settlementwas reached between him and more than two dozen actresses and former employee who have accused the movie mogul of a range of sexual misconduct, including claims of rape. The deal wouldn’t require Weinstein to pay anything out of his own pocket, nor would he have to admit wrongdoing.

He has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex. He faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” more than 20 accusers said in a statement issued Sunday. The accusers include Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes unless they give their consent, which those accusers have done.

“He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing,” the statement said.

“He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse,” it said.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents a number of accusers, said the ongoing criminal case against Weinstein should be the priority right now

“The issues and charges in the criminal case should be the sole focus at this time,” Allred said in a statement to ABC News.

“Whatever he has done professionally for women may or may not be relevant at the time of sentencing if he is convicted,” Allred said. “For now, any attempt by him to recast his tattered reputation or to appear to ask for sympathy will only serve to trigger many of those who allege that they are victims of Mr. Weinstein.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local