‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The full Senate will vote Tuesday on whether to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

In the final hours of debate Monday, Democrats continued to oppose the lifetime appointment of Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“We are blowing up the precedent,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said.

Van Hollen, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, rejected the timing of what they consider to be a rushed nomination.

“[We are] considering a Supreme Court nominee closer in time to a presidential election than ever before in American history,” Van Hollen said.

“[They are] shoving aside the wishes of the American people in order to steal this Supreme Court seat,” Warren said of the Republicans.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, agreed, arguing that a confirmation this close to the presidential election is wrong.

“Let the American people have a say,” he said.

Democrats argue that once on the Supreme Court, Barrett’s rulings could threaten the healthcare of millions of Americans.

“The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether 129 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will continue to have access to affordable healthcare,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said.

Democrats also believe that’s the reason Republicans are rushing Barrett through the confirmation process.

“I’ve watched an unrelenting campaign for Republicans to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said.

But Republicans argue that the Democrats are just frustrated that the Supreme Court won’t side with them on key issues.

“Obamacare is a stop along the road to government-controlled healthcare; that is their goal and how dare we have a Supreme Court that would get in their way,” Se. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said.

“You lost this vote, but please don’t burn down this institution,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, added.

Barrett will give the GOP a 6-3 majority on the high court.