Watch: Truck slams into police cruiser on rainy Utah highway

PORTAGE, Utah — Video from a Utah police officer’s dash cam over the weekend should serve as a reminder to slow down when it’s raining.

The dash cam captured video of a crash on Interstate 15 in northern Utah around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. An SUV had already crashed into a median barrier when another pickup truck lost control while trying to pass a fire truck. The fishtailing truck hit the police car that was responding to the original crash, then slammed into the crashed SUV.

The truck continued spinning down the highway for another 50 yards before coming to a stop.

The officer was treated and released for a neck injury at a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.