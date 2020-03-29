WATCH LIVE: Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 3:30 p.m. You can stream live right here.

U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 2,409, with over 136,880 cases confirmed in the United States.

2,612 have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S. according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Colorado to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020 and continuing.

President Donald J. Trump approved the Major Disaster Declaration for Colorado on Saturday.