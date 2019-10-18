WATCH: First all-female spacewalk happening now

In this photo released by NASA on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station.(NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first all-female spacewalk is happening now.

U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir stepped out around 5:50 a.m. Mountain Time Friday to replace a broken battery charger. It is the first time in 54 years of spacewalking that all the male astronauts stayed inside.

The battery charger failed after Koch and a male crewmate installed new batteries outside the station last week. NASA put the remaining battery replacements on hold to fix the problem and moved up the women’s planned spacewalk by three days.

NASA is asking schoolteachers to share photos of their students celebrating “HERstory in the making.”