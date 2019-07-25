WATCH: Cape Cod tornado rips roof off hotel

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A rare tornado hit Cape Cod this week, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

Terry-Ann Simpson was recording as the tornado ripped the roof right off the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth. The roof landed in the back of the building, forcing inspectors to later condemn the hotel. All guests were relocated to other hotels.

The National Weather Service says the EF1 tornado packed winds of 110 miles per hour, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands of people in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.