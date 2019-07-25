WATCH: Boy climbs onto airport conveyor belt

ATLANTA — An instant of separation between parents and their child in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport led to a frightening moment this week.

A young boy was able to find his way behind a Spirit Airlines counter and surveillance video captures him climbing onto a conveyor belt before he is pushed into the system by a piece of luggage.

Airline workers scrambled to get to the child as he tries to avoid going through a high-powered luggage x-ray machine.

Startled TSA Agents were able to retrieve the child when the belt carried him into their area.

Fortunately, the child suffered only minor injuries.

Spirit Airline says it’s working with TSA to ensure proper protocols were followed in this incident.