INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO) — It was a beautiful sight in South Dakota.

Last week, four 2,000-pound bison bulls were released into Badlands National Park. This was an extra special event as the park opened up 22,000 acres of new bison range.

This part of the Badlands National Park hasn’t seen bison since the late 1800s.

Almost 12,000 bison now have 80,000 acres to graze.