Walmart mix-up leaves toddler with “Happy Birthday Loser” birthday cake

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A mix-up at a Missouri Walmart left a little girl with a very questionable cake.

The story of 2-year-old Elizabeth Jones’ birthday celebration has gone viral, after her mom picked up her cake and noticed it read, “Happy Birthday Loser”.

Melin Jones said she’d ordered the cake to read, “Happy Birthday Lizard,” which is the toddler’s nickname. But just as she was leaving the store, she noticed it read “loser”, instead.

She did wind up getting Elizabeth a new cake with her real name on it, but she also posted about the whole incident on facebook, including a photo with her daughter and the original, “loser” cake.

Jones wrote on Facebook that Elizabeth can’t read and they didn’t tell her what the cake said, adding, “Even if we did tell her that the cake said ‘loser’, she doesn’t know what a loser is. So chill. Laugh, it’s funny.”

The cake mix-up happened back in September of last year, but the family recently reposted the photos online.