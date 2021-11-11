Walmart honors veterans, military families

NATIONWIDE- Walmart is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes and its corporate fellowship program where fellows get professional learning experiences with campus office and frontline roles in Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, Supply Chain and Global Tech.

The 6-to-12-week fellowship provides support with a learning project, access to mentors, and opportunities to discover career journeys at Walmart. Around 90% of those who have participated in this pilot program received a job offer.

Support and connect Walmart and Sam’s Club associates

Several years ago, Walmart made a Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hire 250,000 Veterans by 2020. Since 2013, more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses have been hired at Walmart and Sam’s Club. In the last quarter of 2021, Walmart hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses.

Through SERVES, Walmart’s veteran and military spouse Associate Resource Group, associates are given resources and can participate in regular networking and education events. This ARG was originally a group for campus office associates but is now expanding to associates working in our stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Advance all veterans and military spouses’ economic opportunity and well-being

Walmart introduced “Find-a-Future”, a free site to help veterans and military spouses achieve their goals, helping them in their career journey, offering a coach and tools to understand their skills and experience and connect them to the right partners.

Nearly 300,000 veterans and military spouses have engaged with the “Find-a-Future” site.