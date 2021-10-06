Waffle House shooting case returns to court Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The criminal case against a man accused of killing four people in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 is returning to court.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Nashville in the case against Travis Reinking, which had been delayed by mental health issues. He faces four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Reinking pleaded not guilty in February 2019. Authorities alleged he was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he began shooting in the Nashville restaurant before a patron wrestled the rifle away from him.

The case was put on hold for months after the attack while Reinking was being treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he was indicted in 2019 on 17 counts including murder.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office has said in a court filing that it would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reinking also faces multiple lawsuits over the shooting, as does his father, Jeffrey Reinking. The father pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Illinois over accusations that he illegally gave his son the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting.

The judge in the case has issued a gag order that restricts lawyers from discussing it.