Virginia parents sentenced after infant dies of heroin, cocaine overdose

1  of  106
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Banning Lewis Academy Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Church For All Nations City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Family Care Center Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Gateway Presbyterian Handprints Early Education Ctr Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Inside Out Youth Services IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Navigators Headquarters Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Chemical Depot Radiant Church Recovery Unlimited Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. Benedict Catholic Church St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salon Professional Academy The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church True Spirit Baptist Church CS United States Truck Driving School Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Word Mission Church Intl.

Virginia parents sentenced after infant dies of heroin, cocaine overdose

News

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A mother and father in Danville were each sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the fatal drug overdose of their infant daughter in November 2018.

The Danville Police Department dispatched officers to Maple Grove Avenue in November 2018 for an unresponsive infant. Upon arriving, officers reportedly found Eugene Drewey Chandler, Jr. holding his two-month-old daughter, Marleigh Chandler.

Officers attempted CPR before transporting Marleigh to SOVAH Health, but she passed away at the hospital due to “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping,” according to autopsy results.

Chandler, 27, and Shaleigh Marie Brumfield, 26, were both indicted by a grand jury for felony homicide and child abuse and neglect on June 24, 2019 and arrested on June 25, 2019, seven months after baby Marleigh’s death.

Danville Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, which meant they had to wait on the toxicology results in order to determine Marleigh’s cause of death.

“Those results, it’s not like television. They take time,” Lieutenant Richard Chivvis told WFXR after the couple’s arrests in June 2019. “It’s a lot of work with the autopsy with the medical examiner and then after that’s done, a lot of work with the commonwealth attorney’s office for them to ultimately determine a charging decision.”

(Photos: Courtesy Danville Police Department)
(Photos: Courtesy Danville Police Department)

On Wednesday, Chandler and Brumfield pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect, and two counts of distribution of Schedule I or Schedule II drugs, court officials say.

According to online records for Danville Circuit Court, the parents were each sentenced to 30 years with 14 suspended for the murder charge, 10 years with eight suspended for the child abuse charge, and 20 years with 18 suspended for the two counts of drug charges. In total, Chandler and Brumfield will reportedly spend 20 years in jail and five years under supervised probation after their release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local