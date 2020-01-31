Skip to content
National
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 02:11 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 02:11 PM MST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
