LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

Friday, Sept. 9

— King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

— Noon local time (1100 GMT) — Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.

— Noon — Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

— 1 p.m. — Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

— Afternoon — The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

— 6 p.m. — The king makes a televised address to the nation.

— 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, Sept. 10

— 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

— 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.

— 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

— The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.

— She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

— The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.