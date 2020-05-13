Uber announces new safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WKRN) — Rideshare company Uber is introducing new safety measures beginning Monday, May 18 to protect riders and drivers.

Face covers or masks will be mandatory for everyone riding or driving with Uber. Your face cover or mask must cover your face from the bridge of your nose to your chin.

Other changes include no front-seat passengers to allow more distance between riders and drivers. Uber said this will mean that every ride will have one less passenger seat available, such as with UberX only having a maximum of 3 passengers only allowed in the back seat.

For more information about Uber’s new safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.