U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ alert for China amid coronavirus outbreak

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of State issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory for China Thursday.

“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China,” the State Department said on its website.

The novel coronavirus has spread rapidly, particularly in China, where there are nearly 10,000 cases and 200 reported deaths.

Several cases have been confirmed in the U.S. However, there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado.

A number of major airlines have suspended or limited service to Chinese cities.

Additionally, Chinese authorities have suspended air, road and rail travel in a number of areas. Travel is particularly difficult in the Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

“The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus,” the State Department said.

On Jan. 23, the State Department ordered all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their families to leave Wuhan.