U.S. Customs system down causing long lines and massive delays around airports across the country

Because of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a nationwide problem concerning their computer system, airports across the country are facing significant delays Friday.

Friday afternoon U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted about a temporary outage affecting their systems.

CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

Hundreds of people have been waiting in lines, and no further details have been reported.

Multiple travelers have posted pictures all over social media of lengthy lines and checkpoints at different airports such as Washington D.C. and New York.

What caused the issue is still not clear, as CBP is trying to resolve the issue.

