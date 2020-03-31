Tuesday marks 25 years since Selena’s death

Selena Quintanilla performs for the crowd during a dance following the Feria de las Flores queen’s contest at Memorial Coliseum Aug. 12, 1989, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller Times, FILE)

Tuesday is the 25th anniversary of the death of Latina icon Selena.

The Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla Perez was killed by her fan club president at age 23 on March 31, 1995.

The Grammy-winning singer’s mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Jennifer Lopez had her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 biographical film “Selena.”

Selena was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Suzette Quintanilla, sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, shows off a replica of her sister’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the crowd following a posthumous star ceremony for Selena on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Next month, Mac Cosmetics will launch a second makeup collection inspired by her.

Forever 21 has also released a collection inspired by her, and a Netflix series based on her life is in the works.