TSA Agents confiscate missile launcher

LINTHICUM, Md. — TSA agents made an unexpected discovery at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport on Monday, when they came across a missile launcher inside a checked bag.

Moments after spotting the item, TSA agents called airport police who tracked down the owner. Authorities say the man, who lives in Jacksonville, Texas, told them he was active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait.

He said he packed the missile launcher because he’d wanted to keep it as a souvenir.

Investigators say the missile launcher was not active, but they didn’t give it back to him. It was turned over to the fire marshal for safe disposal.