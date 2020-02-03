Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  159
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo AspenPointe Aventa Credit Union Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Board of County Commissioners Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Children's Palace Learning Center Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo ComCor Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Creative Kidz College Credit Union of Colorado Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside/Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Mountain View Medical Group Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Radiant Church Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center Rocky Mountain PACE Salon Professional Academy Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history

National

by: LISA MASCARO and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., waves as he arrives on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial unfolded Monday more for history than to sway votes, one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of his expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.

The House Democratic prosecutors drew on history, the Founding Fathers and common sense to urge senators — and Americans — to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated but part of a pattern of behavior that, left unchecked, will allow him to “cheat”‘ in the 2020 election.

The president’s defense countered the “fast-track” impeachment case against Trump was flawed and rushed, nothing short of an effort to undo the 2016 election and to try to shape the next one.

All that’s left, as the Senate prepares to acquit Trump on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress is for Americans to decide now, and in the November election, as the third presidential impeachment trial in the nation’s history begins to close.

“Leave it to the voters to choose,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Senators acknowledge the House Democratic managers have essentially proven their case, that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress, by leveraging U.S. military aid to push Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to thwart the 2020 election.

But key Republicanshave decided the president’s actions toward Ukraine do not rise to the level of impeachable offense that warrant the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and removal from office. His acquittal in Wednesday’s vote is all but assured.

Democrats argue “right matters,” while Trump’s GOP allies contend it is time to end the partisan proceeding.

“What message does that send? “ asked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a House prosecutor, who warned that for Trump, the ”past is prologue.”He implored senators to realize that without a vote to convict, the Senate will “allow the president’s misconduct to stand.”

House managers opened with a plea from Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a freshman, who told the chamber: “We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door.”

The former Army Ranger invoked the founding fathers and even Republican Barry Goldwater from the Nixon-era impeachment proceedings to intone: “In America, no one is above the law, even those elected president of the United States. I would say — especially those elected president of the United States.”

Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president is not behaving like someone who is innocent. She warned he will try to “cheat” again ahead of 2020.

“Innocent people don’t try to hide every document and witness, especially those that would clear them,” she told the senators. “That’s what guilty people do.”

Before Trump’s celebrity defense mounted their closing argument, the president himself already registered his views on Twitter where he decried the whole thing, as he often does, as a “hoax.”

Kenneth Starr, the former prosecutor ahead of Bill Clinton’s impeachment, complained about the inadequacy of the House prosecutors’ case.

The Senate proceedings are set against a sweeping political backstop, as voters in Iowa on Monday are choosing presidential Democratic primary candidates in early voting and Trump is poised Tuesday to deliver his State of the Union address in his own victory lap before Congress.

The trial unfolded over nearly two weeks and reached a decisive moment last Friday when senators voted against calling witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It becomes the first impeachment trial in the nation’s more than 200-year history without any witnesses.

Even new revelations from John Bolton, the former national security adviser at the White House, whose forthcoming book discloses his firsthand account of Trump ordering the investigations, did not impress upon senators the need for more testimony.

Bolton has said he would appear, if he received a subpoena, but GOP senators said the House should have issued the summons and the Senate did not want to prolong the proceedings.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report compiled over three months of proceedings in the Democratic-controlled House, including the public and private testimony from 17 witnesses, many current and former ambassadors and national security officials with close proximity to the Ukraine dealings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local