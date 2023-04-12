(The Hill) – Former President Trump said in a new interview that he wouldn’t drop out of the 2024 race for any legal reason as he faces a possible conviction in a case involving hush-money payments.

“Is there anything they could throw at you legally, that would convince you to drop out the race? If you get convicted in this case in New York, would you drop out?” Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked Trump in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“No, I’d never drop — it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it,” Trump responded.

Trump was arraigned last Tuesday and charged with 34 felony counts in connection to hush-money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any affair and has denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated.

New York law states that falsifying business records escalates to a felony when an individual’s “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” Each charge carries a maximum four years of jail time, but experts said that first-time offenders rarely to jail over similar charges.

Trump also took the chance during his interview to troll President Biden on election remarks he made during an Easter event at the White House, where the president told NBC’s Al Roker, ““​I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” A part of Biden’s comments were inaudible, which is where Trump decided to take aim at his likely 2024 Democratic opponent.

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said in the interview when asked if Biden would run for reelection. “I saw his answer today on television … it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”