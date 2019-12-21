Trump officially appoints Chief of Space Operations

Joint Base Andrews, MD — At Friday’s ceremony, Trump officially appointed Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, to be the Chief of Space Operations. General Raymond has been the Commander of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

“I will proudly appoint General Jay Raymond the first Chief of Space Operations, and he will become the very first member of the Space Force and he will be on the joint chiefs.” President Trump

The US Air Force Space Command was designated the United States Space Force, and the 16,000 active-duty airmen and civilians in it will be assigned to the new service.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) establishes Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military, with a goal of protecting U.S. assets in space from threats from Russia and China.

Raymond says the Air Force will provide the bulk of support to the Space Force, and several Air Force bases are likely to be renamed to reflect their importance to the Space Force’s mission.