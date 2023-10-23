(The Hill) – Former President Trump claimed Sunday that Sidney Powell was “never” his attorney, just days after Powell took a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case.

“Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS. In fact, she would have been conflicted,” the former president said in a Truth Social post.

Trump reiterated false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election and said that while Powell was not his attorney, she was “one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still” think so, as well.

The former president praised Powell, though, for her representation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in 2019 following special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 presidential election.

“Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail,” Trump continued. “His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless.”

Trump’s remarks come days after Powell, once a lawyer for Trump’s campaign, pled guilty to six misdemeanor counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case last week after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Prosecutors sentenced Powell to six months probation, a $6,000 fine and $2,700 restitution, and she is also required to submit an apology letter to Georgia residents.

Powell, 68, became the second defendant in the the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pled guilty last month to five counts of the same charge Powell did.

Trump, who is the current front-runner in the GOP 2024 presidential field, and the 16 other co-defendants in the case have denied any wrongdoing.