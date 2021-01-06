Trump blocked from posting on Facebook for 24 hours

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NEXSTAR) – Facebook said Wednesday that it had blocked President Trump’s account and he will be unable to post on the platform for 24 hours.

The tech company said it came to the decision after assessing two policy violations against Trump’s page.

Earlier in the day, Facebook said in a statement it was “appalled by the violence at the Capitol today,” and that it would be “treating these events as an emergency.”

In addition to temporarily blocking Trump’s account, Facebook said it had removed a video of the president speaking that was posted Wednesday, as well as a subsequent post about the election results.

“We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence,” the company said.

The platform is also “searching for and removing” content that praises the storming of the Capitol, calls to bring weapons to locations across the U.S., incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol, calls for protests that violate the curfew in Washington and attempts to “restate violence” in the coming days.

The company is also updating its label on posts that attempt to delegitimize election results. The new label reads: “Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election.”

Earlier in the day, Twitter suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours in response to the events at the Capitol Wednesday.