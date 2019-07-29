Truck driver intentionally hits motorcyclist

PHOENIX — A pickup truck driver had no patience for a stalled motorcycle earlier this month.

Dashcam video captured the scene as the pickup truck moved forward, hitting the bike and the motorcyclist, dragging him several feet before driving away.

Police are still looking for the pickup truck and have announced several identifying features including an American flag sticker on the back window and a missing hubcap on the rear left wheel.

FOX10 in Phoenix reports the person who recorded the dashcam video did stop to render aid to the victim.

They also say the driver will face serious charges because they left the scene of the accident, didn’t call police, and didn’t check on the motorcyclist.