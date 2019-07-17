Travel experts weigh in on cutting down vacation expenses

There’s still time to plan your summer vacation – just make sure you don’t make a common mistake when booking your trip.

Deals bundling airfare and hotel stays can wind up costing you more. Travel experts talking to Forbes magazine say you should never book your flight and hotel at the same time.

Sam Shank, CEO of hoteltonight.com, says the perfect times to buy airplane tickets and hotel rooms are actually completely opposite: if you wait to book your flight until the last minute, costs are usually high, whereas hotels go down in price the longer you wait.

Travel experts advise booking flight six to seven weeks before your vacation. They say most hotels are only two-thirds full on most nights, so you can reserve those much later.