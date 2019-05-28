Tornado devastates homes in Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday’s severe weather brought a number of homes to the ground.

Some of the worst damage is around the area of Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive.

A Marathon gas station was destroyed by a possible tornado.

An employee working in the convenience store at the time of the storm took shelter in a bathroom. That bathroom remained intact but much of the building was severely damaged.

Wagner Ford Road under I-75 is closed.

