Too soon for holiday decorations, Christmas music?

DENVER (KDVR) — 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Now that Halloween is out of the way, is it time to start thinking about Christmas and decorating for the holidays? Some say, “why not, 2020 has already been crazy enough.”

In a video posted on Sunday, Mariah Carey was dressed in Christmas pajamas sitting next to a Christmas tree. The caption in the video read “It’s time! (but let’s get through Thanksgiving first)”.

Not quite ready to decorate? If you would rather watch a Christmas movie instead, Netflix and Hulu are already streaming them. Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” has also already started.

Here is the full schedule of the new 2020 premieres on Hallmark:

Jingle Bell Bride: Oct. 24

Chateau Christmas: Oct. 25

Christmas with the Darlings: Oct. 31

One Royal Holiday: Nov. 1

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater: Nov. 7

On the 12th Date of Christmas: Nov. 8

Christmas in Vienna: Nov. 14

A Timeless Christmas: Nov. 15

A Nashville Christmas Carol: Nov. 21

The Christmas House: Nov. 22

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn: Nov. 24

A Bright and Merry Christmas: Nov. 25

Five Star Christmas: Nov. 26

Christmas by Starlight: Nov. 27

Christmas Waltz: Nov. 28

If I only had Christmas: Nov. 29

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing: Dec. 5

Christmas She Wrote: Dec. 6

Cross Country Christmas: Dec. 12

Christmas Comes Twice: Dec. 13

Christmas Carousel: Dec. 19

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!: Dec. 20

Each premier starts at 6 p.m. MTN time.

Hallmark Channel says it will have Holiday movies on 24/7.

Netflix is releasing the follow over the holiday season: