Thursday marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion that killed 7

It’s now been 35 years since one of the worst disasters in space history.

On January 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven crew members. The rubber seal on one of the rocket boosters became stiff in the cold temperatures, triggering the explosion. All seven people onboard were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first civilian and first teacher in space.

“I don’t think any teacher has ever been more ready to have two lessons in my life,” McAuliffe said before liftoff. “I’ve been preparing these since September, and I just hope everybody tunes in on day four now to watch the teacher teaching from space.”

The tragedy unfolded live on televisions across the country. Many children gathered in their classrooms to watch the historic event, only to see the shuttle go up in flames.

A wreath is left at a bas relief bronze memorial and space shuttle Challenger memorial to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ellison Shoui Onizuka, the first Japanese American astronaut in the space shuttle program, on the 30th anniversary of the Challenger disaster that took the lives of all crew members, in the Little Tokyo district of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Workers transport the debris recovered after the January 28, 1986 accident to a storage site on the Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Jan. 20, 1986. An unused Minuteman Missile silo is being used to store debris. All boxes and pieces such as the one pictured here are numbered and catalogued for retrieval if necessary. (AP Photo/James Neihouse)

This is a view of the nose section of the Space Shuttle Challenger as seen by reporters and photographers at the Kennedy Space Center, April 9, 1986, Fla. (AP Photo/Bruce Weaver)

A delegation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 10131, Cape Canaveral, Florida carrying seven wreaths, ride a boat into the Atlantic ocean, Monday, Feb. 3, 1986 to drop the wreaths in honor of the seven crew members killed in the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 1986 file photo, Coast Guardsmen prepare to hoist the fulcrum of one of the space shuttle Challenger’s solid rocket boosters onto the deck of U.S. Coast Guard cutter Dallas during salvage operations off the Florida coast. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – This Jan. 28, 1986 photo provided by NASA shows icicles on hand rails of the space shuttle Challenger’s service structure on the morning of its final launch from Kennedy Space Center, Fla. The cold weather affected O-ring seals on a solid rocket booster, causing the explosion during launch. (AP Photo/NASA)

FILE – This Jan. 28, 1986, file photo shows President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office of the White House after a televised address to the nation about the space shuttle Challenger explosion. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 1986 file photo, the space shuttle Challenger explodes shortly after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Bruce Weaver, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 1986 picture, the space shuttle Challenger lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. shortly before it exploded with a crew of seven aboard. (AP Photo/Thom Baur)

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 1986 file picture, the crew members of space shuttle Challenger flight 51-L, leave their quarters for the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. From foreground are commander Francis Scobee, Mission Spl. Judith Resnik, Mission Spl. Ronald McNair, Payload Spl. Gregory Jarvis, Mission Spl. Ellison Onizuka, teacher Christa McAuliffe and pilot Michael Smith. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FILE – This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. Front row from left are Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Front row from left are Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (NASA via AP)

This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with her six crewmates. (NASA via AP)

On the ground at Cape Canaveral, hundreds witnessed the doomed launch in person, including McAuliffe’s parents.

After the explosion, then-President Ronald Reagan postponed his State of the Union address, instead delivering a televised eulogy to the American people.

An investigation later found NASA was aware the freezing temperatures could cause problems for the rocket boosters, but decided to go ahead with the launch anyway.

The Challenger disaster brought NASA’s space program to a halt for nearly three years. About a decade later, wreckage from the shuttle washed up on a Florida beach.

The tragedy was felt nationwide. Here in southern Colorado, at least two schools, a learning center, and one mountain peak were named in honor of the victims: McAuliffe Elementary in District 11, Challenger Middle School in District 20, the Challenger Learning Center of Colorado, and Challenger Point in the Sangre de Cristo mountains.